2 from Kansas arrested following IED discovery inside a suspicious car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A vehicle suspected in multiple drive-by shootings led to the arrest of two people Tuesday evening.

Wichita police said at around 7:20 p.m., they were following a Nissan suspected in those shootings. When they stopped the car at an apartment in 5400 block of E. 21st St. N., police found an improvised explosive device that looked like a grenade.

Jessica Valdovinos (Courtesy: Sedgwick Co. Jail)

Eri Mendoza (Courtesy: Sedgwick Co. Jail)

The department’s bomb unit responded to assist with the disposal of the device. Also inside, officers located a firearm, a firearm magazine, and methamphetamine.

Police booked 25-year-old Eri Mendoza of Wichita, who had previous felony convictions, on suspicion of aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, criminal possession of an explosive device, criminal use of an explosive device, and driving with a suspended license.

Additionally, 29-year-old Jessica Valdovinos of Wichita was booked on suspicion of methamphetamine, criminal use of an explosive device, and outstanding warrants.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office.