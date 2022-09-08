TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two individuals walked away with only minor injuries Wednesday morning after crashing into the back of a semi-tractor trailer on Route 24.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Freightliner was stopped in the median waiting to turn on Route 24 when it was hit from behind by a 2010 Chevy Avalanche. The driver of the Chevy, a 42-year-old man from Topeka, and his passenger, a 20-year-old from California, were both taken to Stormont Vail for suspected minor injuries.

The 36-year-old semi-driver, from Scranton, had no apparent injuries, according to the crash report.