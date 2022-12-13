WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNT) – The Export-Import Bank of the U.S. (EXIM) officially recognized two Kansas-based companies as Exporters of the Year on Tuesday.

The Grasshopper Company and Spirit Aerosystems were both named as Exporters of the Year along with six other U.S. companies by EXIM at its 2022 Annual Conference.

The Grasshopper Company is located in Moundridge. It was established as a family-owned business in 1959 that manufacturers commercial and residential mowers, snow removal equipment and ground care maintenance equipment. Its products are currently sold in 54 countries.

“EXIM Short Term Single Buyer Policies have allowed us to focus on product development and relationships and to develop certain international markets to the extent that would not have been possible where the lack of familiar security mechanisms would otherwise limit our exposure,” said Trent Guyer, VP of Marketing & Global Digital Strategy.

Spirit Aerosystems was founded in 2005 and is based out of Wichita. It is recognized as one of the world’s largest manufacturers of aircraft components and is a leader in technical innovation, support for U.S. small businesses and successfully demonstrating that responsible American manufacturing can compete in the global marketplace, according to EXIM.

“EXIM is dedicated to facilitating the exporting success of U.S. small business as they compete globally,” said EXIM President and Chair Reta Jo Lewis. “The eight exporters recognized this year have contributed greatly to fulfilling EXIM’s mission of supporting American jobs by facilitating U.S. exports. Congratulations to each business!”

The other companies that were recognized included Haasen Tara Feed, Incorporated; Aventure International Aviation Services; Hedges Family Estate; Jeco Plastic Products; Alliance Rubber Company; and WCCO Belting.

EXIM is the official export credit agency of the U.S. and is an independent Executive Branch agency with a mission of supporting American jobs by facilitating the export of U.S. goods and services. To learn more about EXIM, click here.