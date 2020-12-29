2 Kansas congressmen vote against $2K stimulus checks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The House voted overwhelmingly Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain.

Meanwhile, two Kansas congressmen voted against the increase. Fourth District Rep. Ron Estes and 1st District Rep. Roger Marshall voted no to the Democratic-led effort that passed 275-134 for the additional assistance.

Many House Republicans joined in support, preferring to link with Democrats rather than buck the outgoing president. Senators were set to return to session Tuesday, forced to consider the measure.

Congress had settled on smaller $600 payments in a compromise over the big year-end relief bill Trump reluctantly signed into law.