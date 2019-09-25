2 Kansas toddlers thrown from vehicle in possible DUI accident

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNT) – A two-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover accident in Liberal, Kansas on Tuesday evening.

Liberal Police responded to a call of a one-vehicle injury accident just before 6:30 p.m., where they found the 25-year-old driver attempting to flee the scene. She was then taken into custody.

Multiple witnesses said that two children were ejected from the vehicle during the crash and that the driver was possibly intoxicated.

Officers determined that there were five people in the car during the accident, two 25-year-old women, a five-year-old boy, a two-year-old boy, and a three-year-old girl.

Police said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when she lost control of the SUV, went off of the road, and struck a fence, causing the SUV to roll onto its side before resting back on its wheels.

Officers noted that only the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, not the children who were also in the vehicle.

The two children that were ejected suffered minor injuries and were treated and released on the scene by Seward County EMS.

The 5-year-old boy was found to not have any injuries, and the two adults declined to be evaluated.

An affidavit was forwarded to the Seward County Attorney’s Office seeking charges of DUI, Reckless Driving, Driving without a Driver’s License, three counts of Aggravated Child Endangerment, three counts of No Child Restraint, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and two counts of Aggravated Battery while DUI.