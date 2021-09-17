2 Kansas women killed after vehicles collide

PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 28-year-old woman and a 60-year-old woman both lost their lives Thursday in Pawnee County after a two-car accident.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Sarah Jean Kemp, 28, of Nekoma, was driving eastbound on Kansas Highway 156 just west of Larned when she drove off the shoulder and partly into the ditch before losing control of the vehicle and crossing the center line into the westbound lane.

Sixty-year-old Melissa Denise Higginbotham of Larned, was driving westbound in her 2019 Grand Caravan and hit Kemp’s 2003 Chevy Suburban on the passenger side. Both vehicles ended up in the westbound lane, partly in the north ditch according to the KHP.

The crash happened at 6:30 p.m., 4.5 miles west of Larned. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.