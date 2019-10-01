2 killed in head-on wreck in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (KSNT) – Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Franklin County Monday afternoon.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at 3:13 p.m.

They said in a Facebook post that Jan Croucher, 54, of Ottawa, was traveling eastbound on Rock Creek Road and Justin Hubbard, 31, of Rantoul, was traveling westbound on Rock Creek Road.

The vehicles collided, head-on, in the 2800 block of Rock Creek Road, killing both drivers at the scene.