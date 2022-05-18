LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Two people are dead after a shooting outside of a Hy-Vee grocery store in Lawrence Tuesday night.

(KSNT Photo)

Police were called to the Lawrence Hy-Vee at 3504 Clinton Parkway Tuesday evening for a shooting in the parking lot. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and, according to the Lawrence Police Department, a second man was transported to an area hospital but later died.

The Lawrence Police Department said it was talking to four people who were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public. The investigation is in the early stage, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at (785)832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785) 843-TIPS. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous.