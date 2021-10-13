2 Larned State Hospital workers charged in offender’s escape

A security camera photo, left, shows John Freeman Colt disguised as a doctor, while the right shows his mugshot. (Courtesy Photo/U.S. Marshals Service)

LARNED, Kan. (AP) — Two employees at Larned State Hospital are charged with helping a convicted sexual offender escape last summer.

The two female employees, 50-year-old Rachel Rena Perez, of Larned, and 45-year-old Liliana Guadalupe Houser, of Garden City, made their first court appearances Tuesday.

They each face more than a dozen charges related to the escape of John Freeman Colt in June.

Colt was recaptured in Utah in September. Pawnee County Attorney Douglas McNett said in a release the charges against Perez and Houser include having unlawful sexual relations with a patient and trafficking in contraband.

The sex offender convicted in Topeka and on the run from a Kansas hospital for nearly three months was caught after the U.S. Marshals got involved, according to investigators in the state.

Colt escaped June 30 from Larned State Hospital. When state investigators failed to find him by the two-month mark since his escape, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the U.S. Marshals took the lead in the search for the runaway sex offender.

Court records say a Shawnee County judge convicted him of aggravated sexual battery and aggravated burglary in 2001 against a woman of unspecified age in Topeka. He served five years in state prison for aggravated sexual battery, attempted rape, aggravated burglary, and four counts of aggravated battery against law enforcement. He was required to register as a sexual offender for the remainder of his life.

After his criminal sentence was completed, the State of Kansas courts deemed him a sexually violent predator at high risk to commit a future sex offense and too dangerous to be released.