WYANDOTTE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men complained of pain after crashing their car in Wyandotte County while fleeing law enforcement.

Just before 2 a.m. Monday morning, two men fleeing from the Kansas Highway Patrol in Wyandotte County attempted to enter the ramp on eastbound I-70 too fast. Their vehicle, a 2013 Ford Fusion, went off the side of the ramp, off an embankment, across the eastbound lanes of I-70 and hit the median wall, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The two Missouri men were taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Neither man was wearing a seatbelt, according to the KHP, and the vehicle was left non operational.