2 men who died in powerful Kansas storm identified

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

GRANT COUNTY (KSNT) – Authorities in Grant County have released the names of two men that were killed in an eight-vehicle pile-up that may have been caused when high winds created reduced visibility on Highway 160 during last week’s unusual wind storm.

Grant County is located in the southwest corner of Kansas.

A 2016 Ford ambulance and a 2009 Ford fire truck responded Wednesday, Dec. 15 to a crash eight miles west of K25 on Highway 160 between a 1995 International tractor-trailer and a 2008 Buick Enclave.

While on the scene, a 2012 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling east drove into several vehicles that, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, were either involved or on the scene of the original collision. The crash happened at 12:44 p.m.

Both men, Thomas W. Peterson, 55, of Cimarron, and 78-year-old Doyle E. Kauk of Hoxie were killed when they were hit outside their vehicles. The crash logs list them as pedestrians.

Peterson was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Express, he was taken to Garnand’s Funeral Home. Kauk, driving a 2018 Buick Enclave, was taken to St. Catherine Hospital but, according to the KHP crash logs, died at the hospital.

Also involved in the crash was a 2021 Peterbilt driver from Ulysses. The 57-year-old man was taken to Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital.

The 43-year-old Peterbilt driver involved in the original two-car collision was taken to the hospital in a private car.

The driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Spark, a 40-year-old Ulysses woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A 22-year-old male driving a GMC Yukon was taken to Stanton County Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the 2009 Ford fire truck was taken to Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital. The second occupant of the fire truck, a 23-year-old man was also taken to Bob Wilson Memorial.

Neither man in the ambulance was injured.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported on Thursday of last week they responded to 51 non-injury accidents, 20 injury accidents, and two deadly crashes causing three deaths.