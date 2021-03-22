2 people jump from second floor at KC fire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Officials say three people — including a firefighter — were injured in a two-alarm fire that destroyed an apartment building in Kansas City, Kansas.

The fire broke out Sunday morning in a two-story home that had been converted into four apartments on North 14th Street.

When firefighters arrived, flames were visible coming from the home, and two people jumped from the second story to escape the fire.

Both were taken to a hospital with minor burns and are expected to recover.

Officials say a firefighter was injured when a porch collapsed. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a broken foot.

Officials are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.