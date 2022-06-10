TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two motorcyclists on Kansas highways escaped injuries while both were involved in Thursday’s crashes.

An Atchison County rider was on Highway 73, four and a half miles south of Atchison, when a deer ran into the road causing the bike to overturn, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Onaga 19-year-old man was taken to Amberwell Health with suspected minor injuries. The rider was wearing a helmet.

In Sumner County, a 62-year-old Harley Davidson rider was southbound on I-35 when his coat got tangled in the front tire causing the bike to crash.

The rider, an Ohio man, escaped serious injury with what the Kansas Highway Patrol said were only minor injuries.

The 62-year-old man was not wearing a helmet.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.