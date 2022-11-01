SALINE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men were seriously injured Monday in Saline County after their vehicle rolled.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on I-135 at mile marker 83.1.

The two men, a 22-year-old from Pearland, Texas, and his passenger, a 22-year-old DeSoto, Texas man, were hurt while traveling north on I-135. Their 1996 Toyota 4Runner drifted off the right side of the road. When the driver attempted to return to the road he lost control and slid into a ditch rolling the vehicle, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Both men were taken to Salina Regional Health Center.