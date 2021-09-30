2 Texas men traveling in Kansas get stopped with $3.7M worth of meth

WILSON COUNTY – A traffic stop in Wilson County turned into drug charges for two Texas men after 82 pounds of methamphetamine was found in their vehicle, valued at $3.7M.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Neodesha Police Department, and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after they discovered over 82 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle.

At around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, an officer from the Neodesha Police Department stopped the 2006 Chevy Silverado for speeding at 400 Main St. in Neodesha.

A search of the vehicle uncovered an excess of 82 pounds of methamphetamine. The methamphetamine has an approximate street value of $3.7 million.

The driver, Alejandro Salazar, 19, of Dallas, Texas, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, possession of drug sale paraphernalia, and driving without a valid license.

Roger Mercado, 19, from Garland, Texas, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, and possession of drug sale paraphernalia. He was a passenger in the pickup truck.

Following their arrests, Salazar and Mercado were booked into the Wilson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.