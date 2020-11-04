2 Wichita men killed in gyrocopter crash in Butler County

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say two Wichita men died after a type of aircraft called a gyrocopter crashed in south-central Kansas.

It happened before 2 p.m. Tuesday on K-196 between Brainerd and Potwin in Butler County.

According to authorities, the gyrocopter started on fire following the crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the gyrocopter took off from a northeast Wichita location. It was flying southbound into a field when for unknown reasons it crashed.

The victims were 58-year-old Kerry E. Trent and 53-year-old Shannon W. Tucker.

Federal investigators and the NTSB will conduct further investigation.