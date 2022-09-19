RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A moped rider in Riley County was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday, according to the Riley County Police Department.

An 18-year-old was driving a 2007 Saturn Vue near the intersection of Old Claflin Road and Manhattan Avenue Sunday afternoon. She turned on Old Claflin Road hitting a 19-year-old Texas woman riding a 2021 Genuine moped scooter, according to police.

Officers report the moped rider was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and later taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for severe injuries.

A Sunday afternoon single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Pillsbury Drive and Garibay Lane in Manhattan. Around 3:15 p.m., a 23-year-old Manhattan woman went to the hospital after she hit an embankment in her 2013 Honda Civic and went airborne, according to the Riley County Police Department.

The police reported the car landed on its side.