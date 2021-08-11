2 year old dies from the heat in Cowley County

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office said a 2-year-old child likely died due to heat.

On Tuesday, at approximately 6:07 p.m., medical personnel and Cowley County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a rural home in the southern part of the county.

The sheriff’s office said early indications show the child died due to heat.

Officials have not released details of how the child or where the child was found

The sheriff’s office said it is under investigation, and it appears there is no foul play.

Most of Kansas has been under a heat advisory this week.