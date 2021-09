LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 2-year-old child was rushed to a hospital after witnesses say the child was shot in the chest.

Neighbors said the injury appeared to be severe as the child was loaded into an ambulance around 11 a.m. Friday morning.

Lawrence police confirmed officers responded to the shooting near E. 15th Street and Wedgewood Drive.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police have not released the condition of the child.