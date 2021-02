OTTAWA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been killed in a head-on collision on Interstate 35 in eastern Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that 20-year-old Samuel Caldwell was headed southbound in the northbound lanes early Saturday when his Jeep Patriot collided with Volkswagen Beetle about 2.5 miles (4.02 kilometers) east of Ottawa.

The impact killed Caldwell, of Overland Park, and the Beetle’s driver, 19-year-old Kaitlen Riley, of Concordia.