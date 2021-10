CLOUD COUNTY (KSNT) – A single-vehicle crash five miles east of Concordia in the 1700 block of N. 210th Road claimed the life of a 20-year-old Concordia man Thursday just after 10:30 p.m.

Damon J. Beckman, 20, of Concordia was killed when the 2016 Ford F150 he was driving left the road and went into a ditch. The truck rolled multiple times before stopping according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

According to the KHP crash logs Beckman was not wearing a seatbelt.