20 year old loses life in deadly crash in Kansas

COMANCHE COUNTY (KSNT) – A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman from Coldwater Sunday morning at 3:35 a.m. on Kansas Highway 1 near milepost 7.

Brittney Marie Turley, 20, was killed in an accident Sunday that left a 22-year-old female with serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Turley was driving on Hwy. 1 when the 2014 Ram 1500 veered left of center and hit a concrete barrier. She was taken to Comanche County Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The passenger was taken to Wesley Medical Center.

Both the driver and the passenger were wearing seatbelts.