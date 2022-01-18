200 teachers out, 1,500 students with virus in one Kansas district

FILE: An empty classroom is seen ahead of school re-opening on May 11, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Schools in Olathe and Kansas City, Kansas, have canceled classes for two days as COVID-19 cases surge among staff and students in the districts.

AP reported Olathe Public Schools and Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools canceled classes for Tuesday and Wednesday. Olathe Superintendent Brent Yeager said more than 800 school employees — about 20% of Olathe schools’ staff — were out sick heading into this week.

Yeager says more than 1,500 students had the virus last week. Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools reported it had 200 teaching positions unfilled Friday.

Three public and three Catholic elementary schools will be closed in Wichita Tuesday, with two of the Catholic schools also closed Wednesday.