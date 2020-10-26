2020 Kansas Speaks survey reveals what Kansans think about their home state

HAYS, Kan. (KSNT) – Good news, nearly 56% of Kansans think their state is a “very good” place to live, and only 5.8% just flat out don’t like Kansas.

Nearly 25% of Kansans said that an adult in their household has lost a job as a result of the pandemic and 70% believe wearing a mask helps stop the spread of coronavirus.

These numbers come from the The Docking Institute at Fort Hays State University who just released Kansas Speaks, the annual survey that looks at significant issues facing Kansans and the nation just ahead of the national election.

“The report offers insights into how Kansans view the quality of life in the state, taxes, funding priorities, the performance of state and national political leadership, and public policy issues. The public policy issues covered in this year’s report include who voters plan to back in this year’s presidential election, the impact of COVID-19, and the handling of the pandemic by public officials, the security of mail-in voting, the death of Justice Ginsberg, and the Black Lives Matter movement.” Fort Hayes State University, University Relations and Marketing

According to the survey:

This year, the 44% who are moderately or very concerned about the economy threatening their own or their family’s welfare is substantially higher than the 28% who felt the same way about one year ago in the 2019 Kansas Speaks survey.

More than 70% agreed that “wearing masks/face coverings helps reduce the spread of coronavirus,” and that it is their “responsibility to protect other people from coronavirus by wearing a mask/face covering,” with less than 15% disagreeing with those statements.

Like last year’s Kansas Speaks survey findings, more than 60% of respondents support expanding Medicaid in Kansas.

When asked if the November presidential election winner should name the successor to Justice Ginsburg, 42.7% of respondents said yes, 33.9% said no, and 23.5%t said they didn’t know.

President Trump leads Vice-President Biden by 14.4% among registered voters who plan to vote.

The complete report is posted online and reveals Kansas residents attitudes and opinions about The Sunflower State:

The survey rates Kansas’ economy, looks at what Kansans think about taxes and spending, and explores topics from voter fraud to Black Lives Matter.

While 68.5% believed Kansas was on the right track, a third felt the state may be going the wrong direction.

Just shy of half (49.5%) felt Gov. Laura Kelly was doing a good job, while only 46.4% voted for her. A solid majority of Kansans (71.8%) thought expanding Medicare would benefit rural hospitals.

Nearly half of all Kansans responding to the survey (49%) felt the Black Lives Matter movement made racial issues worse in America.

To read the entire survey, click here.