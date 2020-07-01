2020 Kansas State Fair is on, KDHE’s Dr. Norman weighs in with his input

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Fair board announced Tuesday they’ll be holding the 2020 Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson.

Kansas Health Secretary Dr. Lee Norman joined the Kansas State Fair Board’s zoom meeting on Tuesday where board members asked for his opinion about the coronavirus and the September event. Dr. Norman responded saying it’s not a good idea to hold the state fair.

Dr. Norman said Kansas is going in the wrong direction currently when it comes to coronavirus cases, adding it would be difficult to have a fair like Kansans have become used to over the years.

“I don’t know if you can do youth livestock, and abandon the midway and corn dogs and that kind of thing which leads to a different kind of social distancing,” he said.

Iowa and Oklahoma have both canceled their state fairs this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Nebraska announced the decision Tuesday to host its state fair this year.

For more information on the 2020 Kansas State Fair, click here.