TOPEKA (KSNT) – From parades to ceremonies there are dozen of ways to commemorate Veterans Day this year.

Nov. 9, Overland Park Aspiria Field, Overland Park

A static display of military equipment will be on display in Overland Park Aspiria Field – Paige Field, 5750 Spring Parkway, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nov. 9, Woodland Elementary, Wichita

Airmen of the 134th Air Control Squadron, 184th Wing, will provide a static display of military vehicles for a Veterans Day event at Woodland Elementary, 1705 N. Salina, beginning at 10 a.m.

Nov. 10, Concordia, Cloud County Community College, Concordia

The Cloud County Community College will host an event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with static displays of military vehicles and an evening basketball game.

Nov. 10, Ottawa, Lincoln Elementary School, 1102 N Milner St.

A “Touch A Truck” event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School, with a static display of an M1097 Humvee and an M977A4 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck.

Nov. 11, 9 a.m., Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Topeka, 801 S.W. Westchester Road, Topeka

Catholic Cemeteries of Northeast Kansas will host a special ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 801 S.W. Westchester Road in Topeka.

Starting at 9 a.m., visitors can expect a prelude of patriotic music, then at 9:30 a.m. there will be a program in the Holy Trinity Mausoleum Chapel.

For more information, call Catholic Cemeteries at 785-272-0580; email at information@cathcemks.org; or visit www.cathcemks.org.

Nov. 11, 9:30 a.m., Emporia, 4th Street and Commercial

Emporia, the home of Veterans Day, will have a parade that kicks off at 9:30 a.m., then a service at the All Veterans Memorial in Soden’s Grove.

Nov. 11, Chanute, the annual Veterans Day parade

The parade will begin at 11 a.m., starting at Katy Park, Katy Ave., and Main St., Chanute

Nov. 11, Clifton, Veterans Day Parade

In Clifton, there will be a Veterans Day parade and ceremony beginning at 2 p.m. on Main Street.

Nov. 11, Cottonwood Falls, Veterans Memorial Service

There will be a Chase County Veterans Day celebration at the Chase County Veterans Memorial, Swope Park, 210th Road. The event will begin at 1 p.m.

Nov. 11, Leavenworth, Veterans Day parade in downtown Leavenworth

Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 635th Armor Regiment will drive a military Humvee and Medium Tactical Vehicle in the Leavenworth County Veterans Day parade in downtown Leavenworth, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Nov. 11, Overland Park, Sunrise Point Elementary School

The Boot Hill Brass will perform for a Veterans Day celebration at Sunrise Point Elementary School, 15800 Roe Ave., Blue Valley School District. The program will begin at 2 p.m.

Nov. 11, Salina, Salina Area Technical College, 2562 Centennial Road

Soldiers will provide a flag detail and participate in a flag-raising ceremony and cannon salute at Salina Area Technical College, 2562 Centennial Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Nov. 11, Topeka, Topeka West High School

Topeka West High School will have a historian from the Kansas National Guard for a Veterans Day ceremony at Topeka West High School, 2001 SW Fairlawn Road. The event will begin at 9 a.m.

Nov. 11, Topeka, Mt. Calvary Cemetery

Lt. Col. Jason Inskeep will be the guest speaker for a Veterans Day ceremony at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 801 SW Westchester Road in the mausoleum chapel. The ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Nov. 11, Valley Falls, Veterans Day Ceremony

Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Byers, command historian for the Kansas National Guard, will be the guest speaker for a 2 p.m. Veterans Day ceremony at Valley Falls High School, 601 Elm Street.

Nov. 11, Bushong, Bushong City Park

The 4th annual Home of the Brave Celebration at Bushong City Park, at Oak St, and 4th, will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The company will have military vehicles on display.

Nov. 11, Iola, Veterans Memorial Wall

A guest speaker will speak at the Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m., at the Iola Veterans Memorial Wall, Iola Square, U.S. Highway 54/Main Street.