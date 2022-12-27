TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment updates abortion statistics for Kansas in 2021.

The KDHE recently released their Annual Summary of Vital Statistics for 2021 which included updated numbers for abortions in the Sunflower State. In total, 7,849 abortions were performed in Kansas during 2021. Stretched over the course of a year, this amounts to about 21 abortions per day.

A separate report from the KDHE shows out of the 7,849 abortions reported in Kansas, only 3,937 were performed on Kansas residents. Out-of-state residents made up 3,912 abortions in Kansas for 2021 with the majority coming from Missouri (3,458), Texas (233) and Oklahoma (137).

The abortion ratio of 113.5 per 1,000 live births for Kansans in 2021 was 7% higher than an abortion ratio of 106.1 per 1,000 live births in 2020. However, there was a decline in the abortion ratio by 29.1% from 2002 to 2021 from a ratio of 160.1 abortions per 1,000 live births in 2002.

The greatest number of abortions for a specific age group of Kansans were performed by women under the age of 15 at 466.7 abortions per 1,000 live births. The lowest ratio of 65.2 abortions per 1,000 live births was recorded with women in the 30-34 age group.

The Kansas resident abortion ratio for White non-Hispanics was 81 abortions per 1,000 live births (1,941), 303.1 for Black non-Hispanics (691) and 145.6 (890) for Hispanics. For 2021, 71% of Kansas resident abortions occurred before nine completed weeks of gestational age. Around 91.5% were performed before the 13th week of gestation and 3.1% were done after 16 weeks of gestation.

The most common termination procedures used in Kansas for 2021 were:

Use of the drug mifepristone – 5,321

Suction curettage – 2,026

Dilation & evacuation – 478

The top five counties where abortions were performed include:

Sedgwick – 980 Johnson – 892 Wyandotte – 442 Shawnee – 265 Douglas – 211

The 2021 Annual Summary of Vital Statistics contains more information on births, deaths, marriages, divorces and other topics. Vital statistics are gathered annually and released by the KDHE at the end of the year. To find this year’s report, click here. To access other statistical information for the state of Kansas provided by the KDHE, click here.