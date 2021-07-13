21-year-old Abilene woman killed when driver loses control

DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 21-year-old Abilene woman was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in flipped in Dickinson County.

Cheyenne Crocker, 21, was a passenger in a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche on Sunday, July 11, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and the truck crashed, landing on its top according to Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

Crocker was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The crash happened in Dickinson County in the 700 block of 2700 Avenue, just east of Fair Road.

Crocker was in the truck with a 20-year-old male driver and an 18-year-old passenger, who both were taken to the Salina Regional Health Center with non-life-threatening injures according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.