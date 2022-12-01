TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 21-year-old male was arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office booked Zavell A. Ivy, 21, on counts including aggravated battery, attempt to elude law enforcement, reckless driving, and possession of stolen property among others.

The pursuit started after the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center was notified of a stolen vehicle shortly before 2:30 P.M. The Sheriff’s office said they tried to stop the stolen vehicle near mile marker 180 on I-470, but the driver refused to stop.

After evading authorities for a short while, the chase ended when Ivy hit a Buick in the 3100 block of SW Burlingame Road. The driver of the Buick was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.