MEADE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 21-year-old driver from Cimmaron is dead after colliding with a semi-truck in Meade County Tuesday.

Peter Krahan, 21, was driving an SUV southbound on Road 4 in Meade County when he failed to yield to a 2022 Peterbilt semi going westbound on Highway 160, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The KHP reported Krahan crashed into the number four axil of the trailer and the semi-driver was uninjured.

The crash happened on Tuesday, May 24. Authorities said Krahan was not wearing a seatbelt.

