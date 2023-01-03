TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has released their annual New Year’s Weekend Holiday Activity report on Tuesday.

The KHP report shows that DUI arrests doubled from last year, going from 11 arrests to 22. Five people also lost their lives in non-DUI related crashes during the holiday weekend.

Enforcement Data 2021 2022 2023 DUI arrests 26 11 22 Speed citations 733 490 567 Speed warnings 579 409 439 Safety belt citations 31 30 47 Safety belt warnings 5 4 3 Safety belt teen citations 7 2 3 Safety belt teen warnings 0 0 0 Child restraint citations 9 8 10 Motorist assist 906 648 517 KHP Enforcement Data

Crash Data 2021 2022 2023 Fatal DUI related crashes 0 0 0 DUI related fatalities 0 0 0 Non-DUI related fatal crashes 0 3 4 Non-DUI related fatalities 0 3 5 KHP Crash Data

The reporting period for the New Year’s weekend started at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. To see the full report and view other KHP releases, click here.