TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has released their annual New Year’s Weekend Holiday Activity report on Tuesday.
The KHP report shows that DUI arrests doubled from last year, going from 11 arrests to 22. Five people also lost their lives in non-DUI related crashes during the holiday weekend.
|Enforcement Data
|2021
|2022
|2023
|DUI arrests
|26
|11
|22
|Speed citations
|733
|490
|567
|Speed warnings
|579
|409
|439
|Safety belt citations
|31
|30
|47
|Safety belt warnings
|5
|4
|3
|Safety belt teen citations
|7
|2
|3
|Safety belt teen warnings
|0
|0
|0
|Child restraint citations
|9
|8
|10
|Motorist assist
|906
|648
|517
|Crash Data
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Fatal DUI related crashes
|0
|0
|0
|DUI related fatalities
|0
|0
|0
|Non-DUI related fatal crashes
|0
|3
|4
|Non-DUI related fatalities
|0
|3
|5
The reporting period for the New Year’s weekend started at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. To see the full report and view other KHP releases, click here.