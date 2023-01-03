TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has released their annual New Year’s Weekend Holiday Activity report on Tuesday.

The KHP report shows that DUI arrests doubled from last year, going from 11 arrests to 22. Five people also lost their lives in non-DUI related crashes during the holiday weekend.

Enforcement Data202120222023
DUI arrests261122
Speed citations733490567
Speed warnings579409439
Safety belt citations313047
Safety belt warnings543
Safety belt teen citations723
Safety belt teen warnings000
Child restraint citations9810
Motorist assist906648517
KHP Enforcement Data
Crash Data202120222023
Fatal DUI related crashes000
DUI related fatalities000
Non-DUI related fatal crashes034
Non-DUI related fatalities035
KHP Crash Data

The reporting period for the New Year’s weekend started at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. To see the full report and view other KHP releases, click here.