TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released new information in an ongoing investigation into a recall of a children’s snack product on Monday.

The FDA reports it is investigating 22 reports of people falling ill, possibly in connection to recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches sold in stores nationwide. These products were initially recalled voluntarily by WanaBana USA due to lead poisoning dangers. However, the recall expanded to include additional products from other brands shortly after the initial recall was announced.

Recalled products cinnamon applesauce pouches sold by Schnucks, WanaBana and Weis. The FDA said Weis brand cinnamon applesauce pouches bearing UPC 041497216123 are being recalled. Products included in the expanded recall sold by Schnucks include:

Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce Pouch, 12 pk., UPC: 4131801152

Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce Pouch, 4 pk., UPC: 4131801155

Schnucks Applesauce Pouch Variety, 20 pk., UPC: 4131801157

A full list of the initial products recalled by WanaBana can be found by clicking here.

Parents of children who consumed these products are encouraged to reach out to their healthcare provider regarding a blood test as lead poisoning can only be identified through testing, according to the FDA. Some symptoms to be on the lookout for include:

Headache

Abdominal pain/Colic

Vomiting

Anemia

Those who have been exposed to lead over a longer period of time may also have the following symptoms:

Irritability

Lethargy

Fatigue

Muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning

Occasional abdominal discomfort

Constipation

Difficulty concentrating/muscular exhaustibility

Headache

Tremor

Weight loss

If you purchased the recalled products, you are urged by the FDA to stop using them immediately and return them to the place of purchase for a refund. If you are a parent or caregiver of a toddler or young child who may have been exposed to this product or lead, you should reach out to your healthcare provider regarding symptoms and care.

