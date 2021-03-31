22 years after mother of 6 found dead near Kansas metro road, daughter pleads for justice

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) — The FBI is offering a big reward for tips in a Kansas murder case that dates back more than two decades.

Two weeks ago, the FBI announced that they were looking into the killing of a woman found dead in Wyandotte County. Meanwhile, the family of the victim regained hope for justice.

Rhonda Tribue, also known as Rhonda Easley, died from apparent blunt force trauma to the head, according to authorities. Her body was found around 4:30 a.m. Oct. 8th, 1998 on the side of the road near Edwardsville.

“Is human decency too much to ask for?” Jelica Tribue, daughter of Rhonda, said. “When I think of something being found on the side of the road, I think about an animal or a roadkill. I don’t think about my mother.”

The 33-year-old was married with six children. Tribue, the youngest child, was only four years old when her mom was murdered.

“There’s a lot of days that I fall apart,” Tribue said. “I feel like justice must be served on behalf on me and everyone in my family.”

Now, the FBI in Kansas City is investigating and offering a $50,000 reward.

“Putting that reward out there might make somebody take a pause, think back to that time when that happened in 1998 and be like, something that they thought was insignificant might be pretty significant and may be the piece to the puzzle that we’re looking for to solve this investigation,” FBI Spokesperson Bridget Patton said.

Tribue believes the FBI’s involvement may be connected to former Kansas City, Kansas Police Capt. Roger Golubski. She said he was the one who worked on her mom’s case. Earlier in March, protesters in Kansas City called for Golubski to be indicted. The human rights group organizing the protest alleged Golubski extorted sexual favors from women and coerced some into providing false information.

Golubski was investigated on those claims by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation but was never charged. The FBI didn’t say if this investigation is at all related to Golubski.

“Our investigation is focusing on the cold case matter into the murder of Rhonda Tribue,” Patton said.

Tribue wants answers. After waiting two decades, she said her family deserves justice for her mom.

“My mother is a very precious, precious individual to me and my family,” Tribue said. “You can’t just leave it at, ‘She was discarded on the side of the road.’ I won’t allow that.”

Patton said no detail is too small to report. If you have any information, call the toll free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI(225-5324).