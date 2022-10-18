DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A thief in Dickinson County took more than $24,000 worth of items before being identified and caught in Salina, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, a residential burglar took a Harley Davidson Road King, John Deere riding lawn mower, a .45 caliber rifle, 32 inch Sony Bravia TV, an LG washer and dryer, a Shark vacuum cleaner, a MinnKota Trolling motor, CB radio, Champion Generator, 18th Century Mantel clock and a checkbook from a home in the 2200 Avenue near Solomon.

An investigation identified Michael Kohman of Salina as a suspect in the case. The sheriff’s office said it obtained a warrant for Kohman’s home in the 300 block of north 11th Street in Salina.

During the search, the property stolen from Dickinson County was found, as well as items from another burglary in Saline County.

Kohman was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail on burglary as well as drug related charges.

On Monday, Kohman appeared in the Dickinson County District Court and was charged with burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.