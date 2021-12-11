25 images honoring Sen. Bob Dole, ‘the greatest of the Greatest Generation’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The late Senator Robert Dole has been described as “the greatest of the Greatest Generation” as he is remembered for his service during World War II, his distinguished political career, and as a Kansas son.
Dole died Sunday at 98 after serving nearly 36 years in Congress and running as the GOP nominee for president in 1996.
Dole was honored at the Washington National Cathedral, the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell, and the Capitol in Topeka.
Dole will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery, but his casket was flown to Salina, Kansas, then transported 70 miles (113 kilometers) west to his boyhood hometown, which now has about 4,400 residents.