25 images honoring Sen. Bob Dole, ‘the greatest of the Greatest Generation’

The casket of former Sen. Robert Dole lies in state at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Oliver Contreras//The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The late Senator Robert Dole has been described as “the greatest of the Greatest Generation” as he is remembered for his service during World War II, his distinguished political career, and as a Kansas son.

FILE – In this Aug. 1, 2000, file photo, former senator and former presidential candidate Bob Dole salutes after a speech at the Republican National Convention in the First Union Center in Philadelphia. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)

A single rose is left at the Kansas state pillar, the state which Bob Dole long represented in the Senate, at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Lowered to half-staff in honor of former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole of Kansas, flags fly in the breeeze before dawn on the National Mall with the U.S. Capitol in the background, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, rests her head on the casket of her husband, former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Washington. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole lays her head on casket of her husband, former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Mourners pay their respects as the flag-draped casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., lies in state in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Former Rep. Robert Dold, his wife Danielle and former Rep. Kevin Yoder and his family pay their respects as former Sen. Bob Dole, who died on Sunday, lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP)

The flag-draped casket of former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas is seen in a hearse after a military honor guard carried it from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, where he had lied in state on Thursday and over night. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, second left, accompanied with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Marine General Mark Milley and Robin Dole, watch a military honor guard carry the flag-draped casket of former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, from the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, after lying in state. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., is carried down the East steps of Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, after lying in state. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the funeral service for former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, at the Washington National Cathedral, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, leaves the Washington National Cathedral following a service, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, accompanied by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley, walk behind the flag-draped casket of her husband, former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, as it is carried from the Washington National Cathedral following a funeral service, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, leaves the Washington National Cathedral following a funeral service, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley walks with former Sen. Elizabeth Dole and another member of the military walks with Robin Dole, second from right, as leave after a ceremony held in honor of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., at the National World War II Memorial, on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., is loaded into a hearse after arriving at the airport in Salina, Kan. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole with her daughter Robin Dole, lay a floral wreath during a ceremony in honor of her husband former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., at the National World War II Memorial, on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

With the Lincoln Memorial in the background, actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks speaks during a ceremony in honor of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., at the National World War II Memorial, on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., arrives in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

A joint services military bearer team moves the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., after arriving at the airport, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Salina, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Members of a joint services military bearer team walk past a hearse as they wait for a plane carrying the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., to arriving at the airport in Salina, Kan., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, left, and Bob Dole’s daughter Robin Dole talk during a memorial service for former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, left, and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly look at a wreath during a memorial service for former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole is escorted from her seat by Maj. Gen. David A. Weishaar during a memorial service for former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Dole died Sunday at 98 after serving nearly 36 years in Congress and running as the GOP nominee for president in 1996.

Dole was honored at the Washington National Cathedral, the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell, and the Capitol in Topeka.

Dole will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery, but his casket was flown to Salina, Kansas, then transported 70 miles (113 kilometers) west to his boyhood hometown, which now has about 4,400 residents.