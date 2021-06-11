27-year-old Kansas City man ran red light, now faces manslaughter charges

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 27-year-old man is now facing manslaughter charges for an accident in May that killed a man in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police say Diquan P. Fant was driving a Ford Thunderbird at a high rate of speed when he ran a red light on May 9 and collided with a Kia Soul driven by 53-year-old Henry C. Fletcher of Kansas City, Kansas.

Fletcher’s vehicle rolled several times.

He died at the scene.

Fant’s vehicle eventually crashed into a retaining wall. He was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Fant is jailed on $100,000 bail.