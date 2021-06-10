280 cats and kittens! Kansas Humane Society looking for homes for their many felines

WICHITA (KSNT) – The Kansas Humane Society is looking for homes for cats and kittens as they have officially run out of space with 280 cats and kittens in their care currently.

KHS is asking volunteers and patrons to share the word on a large number of cats and kittens they have on hand, including their buy-one-get-one-free offer on kittens.

This week, KHS sent the following message to volunteers, which included KSN’s Bret Buganski.

Message courtesy of KHS

Stevia, KHS

Ralphie, KHS

Fern, KHS

Ember, KHS

Elizabeth, KHS

John Stamos, KHS A sample of cats and kittens available for adoption at the Kansas Humane Society.

To see all the adoptable cats and kittens or for more information on the Kansas Humane Society, click here.