29 books banned from checkout at Kansas school

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas school district has stripped its library shelves of more than two dozen books that have been challenged in other school systems while it reviews them.

KMUW-FM reports that Julie Cannizzo, assistant superintendent for academic affairs in Goddard, said Tuesday that one parent objected to language he found offensive in “The Hate U Give,” a novel about the aftermath of a police officer killing a Black teenager.

The parent then submitted a list of books he questioned, and district officials agreed to halt checkouts and complete a review.