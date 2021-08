JOHNSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 29-year-old male died earlier today when the car he was driving struck a light pole in Shawnee, Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that Robert C. Lucas of Overland Park died after losing control of his car on I-435 near Holliday Drive. The accident happened at 9:00 a.m.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and Lucas was wearing his seat belt.