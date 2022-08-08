GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a second arrest has been made in the Enfinnity Hayes homicide.

On Aug. 7, at 3:40 p.m., Jonathan Kendrick Franklin was transported to the Geary County Detention Center. He is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

In January of 2022 the Geary County Sheriff’s Office said the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division offered a $25,000 reward for any information related to the Oct. 3, 2021 murder of Enfinnity Latania Hayes at Milford Lake. The only details regarding the incident are an unidentified man demanded money from Hayes before he shot and killed her, and ran away on foot.

According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, Cameron Lawson is accused of killing his wife, Enfinnity Hayes Lawson, on Oct. 3, 2021, at Milford Lake. At the time, law enforcement said she was reportedly shot and robbed by an unidentified man.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office originally reported Hayes and her husband were at a Milford State Park Shelter on Oct. 3, 2021, around 8:30 p.m. when a man tried to rob them at gunpoint. The man shot Hayes and fled on foot. Her husband drove her to Geary Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.