3.1 magnitude earthquake is felt north of Wichita

Kansas

WICHITA (KSNT) – A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was felt in Kansas 72 miles north of Wichita early Friday morning.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) which tracks seismological data the 3.1 magnitude earthquake happened at 1:30 a.m. 72.7 miles north of Wichita and 1.86 miles below the surface.

On Thursday the United State Geological Society reported a 3.8 magnitude earthquake just south of Formoso, Kansas in north central Kansas.

EMSC has members from 55 different countries, and offers rapid earthquake information for people.

