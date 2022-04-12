MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol is reporting that three people have critical injuries after a “significant” two-vehicle crash in Marion County.

Trooper Ben Gardner, KHP, said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 50 near mile marker 289, which appears to be a couple of miles west of Peabody.

The KHP said the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and involved a semi and a passenger vehicle. Several troopers are on the scene, helping to investigate the crash.

Gardner said the highway is down to one lane. Drivers should expect delays until the scene is cleared away.