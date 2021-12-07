3 days left to buy a present for one of over 1,200 Kansas kids in foster care

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Time is running out and a Christmas Giving Tree in Topeka has been set up to collect presents for the 1,295 Kansas children in foster care over the holidays.

TFI, a private non-profit organization, adoption, foster care and kinship care service is reaching out to Kansans and asking them to donate a gift for a Kansas child in the foster care system during the holidays.

With only three days left TFI is asking residents to drop off unwrapped gifts by Friday, Dec. 10 at an area office.

Anyone who would like to donate a gift can choose a foster child on the website and select a gift tailored for that child. Click here to choose a child in Topeka, Emporia, or Manhattan.

TFI currently serves children and families across the entire state of Kansas, but has offices in Topeka, Chanute, Emporia, Fort Scott, Garden City, Hutchinson, Independence, Iola, Kingman, Lawrence, Manhattan, Ottawa, Parsons, Phillipsburg, Pittsburg, Salina, Wellington, Wichita and Winfield.