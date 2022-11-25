MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people have been killed in a T-bone crash in Marion County on Friday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 1:30. Charlotte Cole, 53, of Moundridge, Kansas, was driving a van north on Kansas Highway 256 with a passenger, 19-year-old Jessica Schmidt of Fruitland, Idaho, when troopers say she pulled out in front of a 2016 Ford Taurus heading west on Highway 56 and the vehicles crashed.

Cole and Schmidt were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Taurus, 85-year-old Wanda Richmond of Marion, was also killed.

Another passenger in the Taurus was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver of the Taurus sustained minor injuries.