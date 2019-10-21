3 men killed in Hutchinson car wreck

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Three men were killed Sunday in a two-vehicle collision in Hutchinson over the weekend.

The crash happened just before noon Sunday on the 3400 block of South Yoder Road.

The Reno County Sheriffs Office said two trucks crashed head-on. First responders say all three men — two passengers of one truck and the driver of the other vehicle — were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

Kansas State troopers were at the site of the accident to help direct traffic. The crash is under investigation.