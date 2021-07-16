3-year-old girl injured in Wednesday shooting, 3 other children in protective custody

WICHITA (KSNT) – Wichita police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of East MacArthur Wednesday around 7 p.m.

When they arrived at the mobile home park, officers found a 30-year-old man and a 3-year-old girl with gunshot wounds. They were both transported to a local hospital.

Wichita Police Department Captain Jason Stephens said the girl suffered a hand injury, and the man suffered a leg injury. Three other children inside the home were placed into DCF protective custody while the investigation continues.

“We are still investigating how the firearm was stored. The father was asleep on the bed and woke up to being shot,” said Capt. Stephens.

Police said they are still investigating how the 3-year-old girl gained access to the gun. They didn’t have an update on whether she remained hospitalized.

Officers stressed the importance of firearms safety and the importance of keeping them away from children.