35-year-old Kansas man killed in head-on collision

GRAHAM COUNTY (KSNT) – A 35-year-old Hays man is dead following a two-car crash in Graham County. Cody Johnson, 35, was killed when the vehicle he was driving went left of center and hit a semi-tractor-trailer.

The crash happened nine miles north of north Hill City.

The tractor-trailer was northbound when Johnson’s vehicle went left of center and hit the truck on the left front corner. Both vehicles ended up in ditches on the opposite side of the road.

The semi was being driven by a 75-year-old Prairie View man who was taken to Graham County Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Johnson was not wearing a seat belt.