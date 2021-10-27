39-year-old man charged with solicitation of a child, sheriff says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 39-year-old man is in custody in Jefferson County after he was arrested by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on an Osage County warrant for indecent solicitation of a child.

Marcus Smith (Photo courtesy Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Marcus Smith, 39, was booked into the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct, 26. According to the sheriff’s office, Smith was charged with the electronic solicitation of a minor between 14 and 16 years old, and indecent solicitation of a child; sex act with a child, ages 14 to 16 years old.

Smith is being held on a $75,000 bond.