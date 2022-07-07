ST. GEORGE (KSNT) – Several adults are being accused of using teenagers to distribute drugs in St. George.

On Thursday, the St. George Police Department issued a statement saying two search warrants were issued that led to the arrest of five individuals. The warrants were served by the Saint George Police Department following an investigation into the distribution of marijuana, prescription pills and possibly fentanyl to teenagers throughout the Pottawatomie County area.

Two search warrants were served simultaneously on July 6 at 107 N. Lincoln Avenue and 215 Kelly Lane in Saint George, according to the police department.

In addition to the arrests, four children had to be removed from both homes and placed into the custody of the State of Kansas.

Dixie Rose Martin, 44, of Saint George, Kansas, was arrested and transported to the Pottawatomie County Jail on the following requested charges:

Distribute or possess with the intent to distribute marijuana w/in 1000′ of school

Aggravated endangering of a child

Contributing to a child’s misconduct

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of opiates

Possession of depressants

No Kansas drug tax stamp

Kaley Rena Hamilton, 30, of Saint George, Kansas was arrested and transported to the Pottawatomie County Jail on the following requested charges:

Distribute marijuana

Possession of marijuana

Possession of stimulant

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Aggravated endangering of a child

Contributing to a child’s misconduct

No Kansas drug tax stamp

Wesley Darell Cook, 22, of Topeka was arrested and transported to the Pottawatomie County Jail on the following requested charges:

Possession of marijuana possession of drug paraphernalia

Martin, Hamilton and Cook are being held without bond pending their first court appearance. The other two arrested are 17-year-olds.

According to a release from the St. George Police Department, the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Anybody with additional information regarding the above search warrants or other illegal activity are encouraged to contact the Saint George Police Department at 785-494-2556