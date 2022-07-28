WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Wichita juveniles are in custody after taking a car with a baby and a toddler inside.

The Wichita Police Department said the 1-year-old and 3-year-old were in a parked, running vehicle as their parents went into their house in the 4500 block of N. Froli for a few moments. When the parents came out of the house, the SUV and their children were gone.

The father immediately jumped into another vehicle and began looking for the stolen SUV. He found it a block away in the 4500 block of North Hoover. He managed to stop the stolen SUV and held the 16-year-old girl who was driving it at gunpoint until officers arrived.

Police say several other suspects ran from the vehicle. The 3-year-old and 1-year-old were not in the SUV.

Officers arrived around 5:15 p.m. Officers found the baby and toddler unharmed in the 5300 block of North Hoover, about a mile from where they were taken. The baby and toddler were reunited with their parents.

Police caught three other juvenile suspects. A police spokesperson said the four juveniles are runaways from St. Francis Ministries, a foster care provider. KSN News reached out to St. Francis Ministries for a statement. We were told they have no comment at this time.

WPD said the juveniles were booked on suspicion of: